Lagos to begin construction of three new ‘ultra-modern’ General Hospitals – Ambode

The Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, on Friday said plans are underway to commence construction of three new ultra-modern general hospitals in the state this year to improve healthcare delivery in the state.

Governor Ambode, who spoke at the second quarterly Town Hall Meeting for the year and seventh in the series held at Shibiri/Ekunpa Area Office in Oto-Awori Local Council Development Area (LCDA), said the state government was already concluding the necessary paperwork before the contractors would move to site.

The governor, who took time to take questions from community leaders, traditional rulers, market women, youth leaders and party leaders in the area, said the decision to bring the Town Hall Meeting to Oto-Awori LCDA was in continuation of his commitment to leave no community behind in the development of the state.

He said he was also in the area to listen to the requests of the people in the axis and see how his administration could respond accordingly.

Responding to the request for a general hospital to be constructed in the area, Mr. Ambode said three new facilities have been catered for in the 2017 budget.

“Talking about general hospitals, in the budget we have designated general hospitals for three areas and Ojo Local Government is one of them. It is in the pipeline, it is just a matter of time, we are already closing in on it,” he said.

Governor Ambode also assured that efforts would be made to improve healthcare service delivery in the riverine area in Oto Awori, saying that residents in such areas have remained relevant in the government’s achievements over the years.

“This area is traditionally and historically known to be a major supporter of government and we must give them back for the support which they have always been known for,” he said.

The governor also acceded to the request of the residents for the rehabilitation of the access roads linking the area to the Alimosho General Hospital which they currently use pending the construction of a nearby general hospital.

He, therefore, directed the State Public Works Corporation to immediately fix the roads to improve accessibility to the facility.

The governor also directed contractors handling several ongoing road projects across the state to return to their various sites or risks their contracts being terminated, saying that his administration would not tolerate any form of laxity in project delivery.

“I like the idea of bringing to the fore the issue of uncompleted projects. If we are able to do a link bridge in 11 months, if we are able to do Ajah flyover in 13 months and Abule Egba flyover in 13 months and we are going to commission all of them next month, how can these roads be there forever? So, obviously we should use the same spirit of delivering service to do all the outstanding roads. The Ministry of Works must go back to these sites, I must know what is going on within the next few days,” the governor said.

He listed some of the projects to include Mile 10 Road, Mowo Road, Tedi Road, Ilaje Road, Goriola Oseni Road, Sabo Mosafejo Road and Imude Orisa Road where only 1.5km of the road was covered by the contractor.

“These are contracts already awarded, it’s for our own contractors to go there and finish the job, so the responsibility is on us to make sure you deliver these roads within the shortest possible time,” he said.

The governor also said that he had approved all the mini waterworks across the state, numbering about 41 to function optimally within the next 12 weeks to ensure that residents have access to clean and potable water.

Addressing issues concerning the physically challenged, Governor Ambode directed that the Civil Service Commission and the Local Government Civil Service Commission should put modalities in place to employ at least 250 physically challenged persons into the State Civil Service.

He also ordered the Chairman of the State’s Sports Commission to offset all arrears of allowances owed the physically challenged athletes in the state next week.

Projecting for the next quarter, Governor Ambode said the government would kick start the implementation of the Cleaner Lagos Initiative, implement the construction of 181 roads across the 57 LGs/LCDAs, complete the Abule-Egba and Ajah flyover bridges, further signalization of Lekki – Ajah express road and continuation of road network upgrade in all the three senatorial zones.

“Furthermore, initiatives for tourism will be intensified by commencing development of Heritage Centre for Leadership (Presidential Lodge), Lagos History Centre, J.K Randle Centre, transformation of the Onikan Museum, development of tourism hubs in Lagos-West, Lagos-East, construction of six cultural theatres in Alimosho, Badagry, Epe, Ikorodu, Ikeja and Lagos Mainland, and continuation of Epe and Badagry waterfront development as well as other tourist potentials in the area,” he said.