Residents, small businesses raise alarm over ‘flood’ in Ogun community

Business owners and residents of Sango in Ado-odo Ota Local Government Area of Ogun state have raised alarm over the effect of flood on businesses in the area.

The residents who spoke with PREMIUM TIMES after a downpour on Thursday, lamented how water floods the area anytime it rained.

Others called on the Ogun State government to address the problem as it may lead to a major flood in the nearest future.

Kunle Ololade, a resident of Ijoko axis of the area, told this newspaper that the situation calls for urgent attention as it may get out of hand soon.

“Sango is always in complete mess anytime it rains and this needs to be addressed; or else it may lead to a devastating flood someday,” he told PREMIUM TIMES.

A pap seller who spoke to PREMIUM TIMES in Yoruba and identified herself simply as Iya Koko, said the government and community leaders must address the issue as it is dangerous for the safety of residents.

“The situation is serious… anytime there is a downpour, Sango becomes a flowing river… and commuters would find it difficult to move around,” she said.

Flooded area in Ogun community

“We the traders too bear the brunt… as you can see now, everywhere is in a mess and people would barely stop to buy anything; everyone wants to get out of the mess and go home.”

For Joke Disu, another trader who sells smoked fish, the situation in the area affects business activities and hinders growth of the community’s local economy.

“Business is always in a comma anytime it rains. For instance, I make close to N3,500 daily on the average but anytime it rains and the whole place is in disarray, I barely make up to N2000.

“The situation, apart from its possible environmental impact, kills business activities.”

Commenting on efforts put in place by the government, Lukumon Adisa, a commercial motorcycle, okada, rider, said the situation had been addressed by government but it needs to do more.

“Government has made efforts… if you had been here some four or five years ago, you would have known it was much more terrible,” he said.

“Government constructed drainages about three or four years ago and that reduced the ‘flood’.

“But I think the drainages are not well dug to accommodate enough water and that’s why everywhere is flooded this way. So they need to do more.”

Another okada rider who identified himself as ‘Sege’ told PREMIUM TIMES that the situations affects their trade too as passengers often shun motorcycles whenever it rained.

“People are always scared of riding Okada anytime it rains and someone like me that makes up to N3,000 to N4,000 on a regular day finds it difficult to make N1,500 sometimes when it rains,” he said.

“The situation needs attention and the government must come in. We need help.”