Olubadan accuses deposed Baale of using mercenaries

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Saliu Adetunji, has alerted the Oyo State Police Command of moves by some individuals to misuse law enforcement agents in the manner that could cause the breakdown of law and order.

The Olubadan made the accusation at his palace in Ibadan while receiving the new Deputy Inspector General of Police, South West, Foluso Adebanjo.

Mr. Adetunji specifically mentioned the case of Oloode village in Oluyole Local Government where one Lukman Alao was deposed as Baale and promptly replaced on January 9 with Dauda Odeyemi.

According to the monarch, “Alao has become a law unto himself using mercenaries procured outside Oyo State to molest and arrest law abiding citizens.

“Part of his mode of operation is continuous use of number plate of Baale Oloode long after his removal from office.

“His co-traveller is the Onido of Ido, Chief Tajudeen Akinola, who, although is not molesting anybody is using the plate number of Onido of Ido.

“If a chief is removed in accordance with our tradition over allegations of wrong doing, he could either take it or go to the law court in search of justice.

“We believe in the rule of law. This is why we have not joined issues with the deposed Baale.

Mr. Adetunji said that as the traditional authority over all the eleven local government councils in Ibadanland, he cannot be indifferent to people using mercenaries to molest his people.

He commended officers of the Nigerian Police for their professionalism in maintaining law and order and ensuring peace and security.

The monarch prayed for the success of the new DIG and his officials including the AIG Zone 1, the Oyo State Police Commissioner and others.

Th new DIG, Mr. Adebanjo told the monarch that his request would be promptly looked into.

He said officers and of the police would continue to collaborate with traditional institutions to ensure law and order.

(NAN)