Court orders interim forfeiture of N450 million cash found in Lagos mall

Justice R. Aikwa of the Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos, on Wednesday ordered an interim forfeiture of about N45 million (N449, 770, 000) recently uncovered by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, in a shop at LEGICO Shopping Plaza, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The order came following a motion ex-parte filed by Rotimi Oyedepo, a prosecutor with the EFCC pursuant to Section 17 of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act No. 14, 2006.

In his ruling, Mr. Aikawa ordered anyone interested in the money to appear before him at the next adjourned date to show reason why the money should not be permanently forfeited to the Federal Government.

The judge also directed the Commission to publish in any national daily for anyone to show cause within 14 days why the order for the final forfeiture should not be granted.

Operatives of the Commission, after receiving a whistle-blower confidential alert, had on April 7 uncovered the money in a shop inside the plaza.

The money, which was stashed in several Ghana Must Go bags, were in N500 and N1000 denominations.

They were hidden in one of the shops awaiting conversion into foreign currency.

The case was adjourned to May 19, 2017.

