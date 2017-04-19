Akran marks 40 years on throne, lays foundation of Badagry’s first e-Library

Related News

The Akran of Badagry, De Aholu Menu-Toyi I, on Wednesday laid the foundation of the first e-Library in his domain at the Badagry Grammar School, Badagry, Lagos State.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the foundation laying was part of the activities commemorating the 40th coronation anniversary of the monarch, a former journalist who ascended the throne in 1977.

He said the completion of the e-Library would help to improve the education of students and youths in the area.

“This would be the first e-Library in Badagry and I’m glad that we are laying the foundation for it because we are determined to improve the quality of education for our youths.

“The library will assist our students in their research work and also help in broadening their knowledge, which will in turn improve their intellect.

“I’m excited to key into this project because it is for my people and will help in developing their future,” he said.

The monarch expressed gratitude to the residents of Badagry for their continuous support to him.

“I have been on the throne for 40 years and I couldn’t have done that without the support of my people.

“It is a thing of joy celebrating this milestone and I hope to keep on finding new ways to improve the lives of my people,” he said.

He appealed to Nigerians to keep supporting the policies of the Federal Government.

Aporo Mautin, Principal of Badagry Grammar School, applauded the initiative, saying it would go a long way in improving the education of the students.

“The e-library will help in expanding the research of the students, help in enhancing their thinking and boost their performance,” he said.

A road, formerly known as Market Road was renamed Aholu Menu-Toyi 1 Road in honour of the Akran.

(NAN)