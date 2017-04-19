Ife crisis: Osun Judicial Panel commences sitting, receives 104 memoranda

Related News

The Osun State Judicial Panel of Inquiry into the Disturbance of Peace at Sabo Area, Ile-Ife, set up by Governor Rauf Aregbesola has commenced sitting and received 104 memoranda from victims.

Bisi Babalola, the Secretary to the panel, made this known while briefing journalists at Oba Okunade Sijuwade Memorial Hall, Enuwa, in Ile-Ife on Wednesday.

He said Mr. Aregbesola set up the panel for truth and justice.

He said he gave them four weeks to work on the memorandum, as well as submit the report and recommendations which would be based on the remote cause of the fracas.

Mr. Babalola said if the report should be ready within the stipulated time, otherwise the governor would give them more time to accomplish the set goal.

He said the sitting would be on a daily basis.

The Chairman, Nigeria Bar Association, NBA, Ife Branch, Muritala Agboola, commended the governor for setting up the committee and confirmed that the committee has been doing fine.

Mr. Agboola said the panel had started sitting, while people have been lodging complaints on their lost property: houses and shops set ablaze during the crisis.

“The panel was set up to get the remote cause of the fracas of March 8, between Yoruba and Hausa community and complainants have been coming to present their memo.

“We will work together as a team, to guide the petitioners, to do cross examination and re-examinations,” the NBA chairman said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the panel had attended to no fewer than 20 complainants.

At least 46 people were killed in the largely ethnic clash, according to the police.

