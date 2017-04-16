Husband chains wife to generating set as punishment

Related News

A 37-year old man, Ifeanyi Ajaero, has been arrested by the Ogun State Police Command for allegedly chaining his wife to a generating set as punishment for alleged wrongdoing.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the incident to PREMIUM TIMES, said the incident happened at the couple’s home in the Ewuuluwo area of Sagamu town.

He said the suspect, who was a member of the disbanded merchant navy, used handcuff to chain his 28-year old wife, Obiageli, to a generating set after beating her severely.

The police said Obiageli remained chained to the device till daybreak and that she was already seriously weak when she was rescued.

Mr. Oyeyemi said neighbours, who claimed to have witnessed frequent beaten of the wife by the suspect, alerted the police of the incident upon which the Divisional Police Officer for Sagamu, Aduroja Moses, led his men to the scene, rescuing the victim and arresting her husband.

“On interrogation, he admitted chaining the woman to generator, but he claimed his action was for self-defence,” the spokesperson said.

He added that the Commissioner of Police for Ogun State, Ahmed Iliyasu, quoted as describing the action of the suspect as the height of wickedness, immediately ordered the transfer of the case to the Anti Human Trafficking and Child Labour Unit of the State Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and prosecution.

“The Commissioner of Police therefore warn residents of the state that the command will not tolerate any act of domestic violence no matter who is involved,” Mr. Oyeyemi said.