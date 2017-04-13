Five killed in Lagos-Ibadan expressway crash

Five persons, including a toddler, were on Thursday killed and three others injured in an auto crash in new Makun axis of Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

The Public Relations Officer, Traffic Compliance and Enlightenment Agency, TRACE, Babatunde Akinbiyi, who confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES, said the accident involved a truck and a passenger bus.

He attributed the crash to heavy down pour coupled with over speeding of the commercial Mazda bus with registration number LSD 454 XT which rammed into the truck.

Mr. Akinbiyi said the bus had no functional wiper for its windscreen during rainfall, which blurred the vision of the driver resulting in the accident.

He said the‎ impact of the collision resulted in the death of the five victims in the bus, who were traveling alongside other occupants.

The Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, who was travelling from Iperu to Lagos met the accident, the official said.

He said the governor’s convoy had to stop to help take the victims to Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, Sagamu.

Mr. Akinbiyi said the corpses had being deposited in the morgue, while the injured were receiving treatment.

