Witness says husband of Ibadan lawyer, accused of murder, killed himself

Michael Lana, a defence witness in the murder case against a female lawyer, Yewande Oyediran, on Wednesday told an Oyo State High Court in Ibadan that the deceased, Lowo, mistakenly stabbed himself to death.

Yewande, a staff of the Department of the Public Prosecution, Oyo State of Ministry of Justice, allegedly murdered Lowo, her husband, by stabbing him with a knife on February 2 at Akobo area of Ibadan.

Mr. Lana, a lawyer, while being led in evidence by the defendant’s counsel, Leye Adepoju, said that the landlord of the couple, Akinpelu Adelodun, told him that Lowo mistakenly stabbed himself while he (Adelodun) was trying to settle the fight between the couple.

The witness said Mr. Adelodun also told him that Yewande came out from the house shouting for help while Lowo was chasing her with a knife.

He said Mr. Adelodun informed him that Lowo had held down Yewande beside his car, adding that he (landlord) was able to rescue Yewande while Lowo mistakenly stabbed himself in the neck.

Mr. Lana, who said he was a family member of Mr, Adelodun, added that the landlord called him on phone to his residence as a lawyer to narrate the incident to him.

He also said that the landlord requested for his advice on a letter sent from the court inviting him (Adelodun) to come and give evidence in court.

The witness said Mr. Adelodun further told him that he did not give the police the real knife that stabbed the deceased, adding that another knife was taken away as the murder weapon.

He said Mr. Adelodun told him that he did not give the police the real knife because it could be incriminating as the thumb print on the murder weapon would be that of the deceased and him, and not that of Yewande.

During cross examination by the prosecution counsel, Sanya Akinyele, the witness said he was in court to prove that Mr. Adelodun was lying when he told the court that he did not call him on phone.

Mr. Lana, who claimed that the statement Mr. Adelodun made to the police was not true, added that he was in court to ensure that justice was done based on the truth.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that a witness from MTN, Mr James Oluwatunyi, was also called by the defence counsel to tender the call log between Lana and the landlord.

Justice Munta Abimbola adjourned the case till May 24 for continuation of hearing.

NAN reports that the accused, who is standing trial on a one-count charge of murder, had remained in prison custody after entering a “not guilty” plea.

(NAN)