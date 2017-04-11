Ekiti Assembly fines Fayemi N1 million for failing to honour summons

Related News

The Ekiti State House of Assembly, on Tuesday fined former state governor, Kayode Fayemi, N1 million for refusing to appear before it over sundry allegations of corruption levelled against him by the Ekiti State Government.

The Minister of Mines and Steel Development was first invited by the assembly on March 10, 2016 to explain how N852 million Universal Basic Education allegedly got missing during his tenure as governor.

While passing the resolution, the assembly also agreed to send a letter of reminder to the

Nigeria Police Force through the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, to effect the warrant issued by the house and arrest Mr. Fayemi.

The former governor is already in court where he filed for N500 million damages against members of the assembly, saying the allegations and the summons had greatly undermined his reputation.

The Chairman, House Committee on Information, Samuel Omotoso, told journalists in Ado-Ekiti, that the invitation of Mr. Fayemi by the house was public knowledge having been invited three times within a period of one year.

“The 1st invitation was sent on March 10th 2016. The 2nd invitation was sent on November 29th 2016. The 3rd Invitation was sent on February 2nd 2017. Rather than attend to these invitations by the EKHA as empowered by section 129, 1c, of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and come to the Assembly to explain

himself on allegations of corruption and abuse of office levied against him by the executive arm of Government, Dr Fayemi prefers to play to the gallery,” he explained.

Kayode Fayemi, Minister of Mining and Steel Development

“He shadow-boxed himself by putting his face at the laws of our land, thus constituting a serious affront and threat to the sustenance of democracy in Nigeria. Section 129, 1c, of the constitution of the FRN granted us express powers to invite anybody for information and clarifications, especially on matters of evidence.

“This we have done and Dr Fayemi was officially declared wanted on February 7th 2017 and the police was adequately communicated through the IGP to effect his arrest forthwith. Up to this moment the police has failed to carry out their constitutional duties as conferred by the 1999 constitution of the FRN.”

Mr. Omotoso alleged that the breach of Nigerian laws by Mr. Fayemi was one too many.

“Going from the above, this house today officially declared the Fayemi as a law breaker and in exercising our powers under section 129,1d, of the 1999 constitution of Nigeria hereby imposes a fine of one million against Dr Fayemi and payable to the EKHA,” he declared.

“Section 129(1d) ordered him to pay all cost which may have been occasioned in compelling his attendance or by reason of his failure, refusal or neglect to obey the summons and also to impose such fine as may be prescribed for any such failure, refusal or neglect, and any fine so imposed shall be recoverable in the same manner as a fine imposed by a court of law.”

The assembly had earlier filed a petition before the EFCC on the same allegations, urging the commission to commence investigation on the matter.

Only last week, it declared Mr. Fayemi ‘wanted’ for failing to appear before it after three invitations.

When contacted for his reaction, the Special Assistant to the minister, Olayinka Oyebode, said he would not make any comment on the matter.