Why I won’t respond to Fayose – Fayemi

The immediate past governor of Ekiti State and current Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Kayode Fayemi, has said he was not prepared to respond to all the antics of Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, who is his successor in office.

Governor Fayose had last week alleged in various fora that the Minister was working with some justices of the Supreme Court to sack him via a review of the ruling of the apex court which upheld his election as governor of the state.

Mr. Fayemi, however told journalists in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, on Saturday that he would rather not comment on Mr. Fayose nor his numerous allegations.

Mr. Fayemi who was approached by journalists in Ado Ekiti, when he paid a condolence visit to the Famuagun family over the death of their patriarch, Festus Famuagun, said he would rather concentrate on very important matters than dignifying Mr. Fayose’s antics with a response.

“You know that I would never join issues with Governor Fayose. He is entitled to his opinion and he is free to entertain himself, so let him continue to entertain himself.

At the appropriate time, he would meet his comeuppance,” Mr. Fayemi said.

“I don’t belong in the mud, so he cannot drag me to the mud. Truth is always constant and I know posterity is there to judge,” he added.

On the demise of Mr. Famuagun, father of his late deputy, Funmi Olayinka; Mr. Fayemi said Mr. Famuagun lived a good life and would be missed for his wise counsel and candour.

“We thank God for Baba’s life. He lived an exemplary life, we shall continue to promote the values that he represented.”, the minister said, urging the children of the deceased to be consoled by the good name their father left behind.