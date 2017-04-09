Toddler killed in auto crash

Related News

‎A toddler was killed while six others sustained injuries in an auto crash along Siun-Abeokuta dual carriage road located in Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State.



The spokesperson of the Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps, TRACE, in Ogun State Babatunde Akinbiyi, disclosed this to PREMIUM TIMES on Saturday.



He said the crash occurred in front of Muhammed Buhari Estate, about 15 minutes’ drive from Abeokuta, the state capital. The victims were said to be coming from Sagamu.



Mr. Akinbiyi explained that the accident occurred following a burst tyre‎ of the private opel astra car with registration number KRD 80 DF which was conveying the occupants. He said after the tyre burst, the vehicle summersaulted.



The official said the dead one-year-old and the six injured victims were taken to the General Hospital, Abeokuta.



In another development, Ogun State Government has warned unauthorised persons from regulating traffic in the state.



The Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Olumide Ayeni, in a statement warned such agencies and individuals to desist or face the full wrath of the law.



‘The enforcement of traffic laws and regulations in Ogun State is the exclusive responsibility of the Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps of Ogun State (TRACE),” he declared.



‘Consequently, all persons and agencies, particularly those appointed by Local Governments and Local Council Development Authorities across Ogun State are to desist forthwith from any act of controlling, regulating or enforcing all traffic laws in any part of Ogun State.”



The commissioner said any failure to heed this directive will result in the imposition of sanctions, inclusive of criminal prosecution of such persons.