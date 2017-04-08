Sex workers kill brothel owner, escape with his retirement benefits

Related News

A group of sex workers plying their trade at Odo Owa, Ijero Local Government Area of Ekiti State are now on the run after allegedly attacking their landlord, one Olabode Samuel, and fled with his retirement benefits.

Sources say the prostitutes were tenants at the brothel operated by Mr. Samuel, who was attacked and killed by the ladies a few days after he collected his pension as a retiree.

It was gathered that the old man was tied to a steel bed inside his room and was set on fire by the attackers.

Confirming the incident on Friday, the police in Ekiti disclosed that Its preliminary findings showed that the victim was attacked by the prostitutes who he gave out some of his rooms to for their business.

The Ekiti State Police Public Relations Officer, Alberto Adeyemi, said Mr. Samuel was attacked by the sex workers who rented some rooms in his house.

“The man just collected his pension and thrifts which the prostitutes became aware of,” Mr. Adeyemi said.

“They dispossessed him of the money and tied him to a bed in the house. Neighbours were not aware of this until his body started decomposing.

“We are on the trail of the suspects and would ensure they are brought to justice.”

Mr. Adeyemi advised residents to be their brothers keepers and report suspicious movement to the police for prompt action.