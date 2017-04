Related News

Two women, Friday, died in an auto crash that occurred at Maryland, Lagos.

The incident occurred at about 2:55 p.m. and involved a commercial bus

with registration number KTU 479 XQ.

Five persons were rescued from the incident, the Lagos emergency agency, LASEMA, said in a statement.

The agency said the vehicle was coming from Yaba at top speed and lost control, after

hitting an SUV at Cane Village.

“It thereafter caught fire. The two bodies were burnt beyond recognition.‎”