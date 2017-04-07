Ajimobi inaugurates Oyo caretaker council chairpersons

Related News

The Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, on Friday inaugurated the caretaker chairpersons for 55 local governments and local council development areas in the state.

Mr. Ajimobi, who inaugurated the chairmen at the Executive Council Chambers, Governor’s Office, Ibadan, disclosed that elections into the 33 local governments and 35 local council development areas, LCDAs, of the state would be held as soon as the suit against it was

settled.

A Federal High Court in Abuja presided by John Tsoho had in January 2017 ordered the Oyo State Independent Election Commission (OYSIEC) not to proceed with its plan to conduct the election earlier slated for February 11.

The order was sequel to a motion ex-parte filed on behalf of 16 traditional chiefs, baales,

from Oyo Federal Constituency by their lawyer, Ahmed Raji, pursuant to the creation of 35 LCDAs in the state.

But Mr. Ajimobi maintained at the inauguration ceremony that immediately the case was settled, the much-anticipated local government election would be held.

“The day the court case is settled is the day we will announce the date of election,’’ the governor said.

He, however, urged the new chairmen to perform creditably so as to boost their chances of being voted by the time the election would be held.

The governor said, “The only advantage you have now as you have been sworn in is that you can quickly do things that will endear you to your people before election.

“You are caretakers, holding forth for others and your tenure is temporary. So be rest assured that your good work will be your certificate of retention. If you fail to work well, we will remove you,” he said.

Bosun Ajuwon, one of the newly inaugurated chairmen, speaking on behalf of his colleagues, promised that the new council bosses would deliver on their promises, adding that they would ensure better life for the people at the grassroots.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that some aggrieved members of the ruling APC in the state, especially from Oke-ogun axis of the state, had earlier on Monday protested the nomination of the council chairpersons.