APC commends Akeredolu on plans to build road linking Ondo with Lagos

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has lauded the initiative of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State to construct a 50-kilometre road to link coastal communities in the state with Lagos State.

According to a statement signed by Abayomi Adesanya, the state APC Publicity Secretary, on Thursday in Lagos, the party described the project as “laudable and remarkable’’.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Mr. Akeredolu had on April 5 signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, with the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, to construct the road.

The road is expected to connect Araromi Seaside in Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State with Akodo in Ibeju-Lekki Local Government Area of Lagos State.

The road is expected to be completed within two and half years.

Mr. Adesanya said, “This is laudable and remarkable, because in less than 100 days of the APC-led administration in the state, the governor has attracted such a monumental project to the state.

“The first and only MoU ever signed by NDDC with any state government within its mandate area (the Niger-Delta region).

“The people of Ilaje and the Niger-Delta areas of the state have rolled out drums to thank Akeredolu and NDDC for this laudable stride.”

He said that when completed the road would help to decongest the Benin-Ore-Lagos Expressway.

“Once this project is completed, the people can now travel to Lagos by road in less than an hour, as against the usual four to five hours being spent through other roads to Lagos,” he said.

Mr. Adesanya assured the people of the state that more of such laudable projects would be executed by the Akeredolu-led government in the state.

(NAN)