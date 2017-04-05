Ajimobi appoints Alao-Akala’s son, others as Oyo local council caretaker chairmen

Related News

The Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajmobi, has appointed a son of the immediate past governor of the state, Adebayo Alao-Akala, alongside others, as chairmen of caretaker committees of Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in the state.

Appointed alongside Mr. Alao-Akala’s son, Olamijuwonlo Akala, is Gbade Odulana, son of the late Olubadan of Ibadanland, Samuel Odulana; as well as a man believed to be Mr. Ajmobi’s half-brother, Teslim.

Mr. Alao-Akala, who ruled Oyo State between 2007 and 2011, contested the 2015 gubernatorial election in the state under the umbrella of the Labour Party, LP, months after defecting from the Peoples’ Democratic Party, PDP.

The former governor has, however, been rumoured to have dumped the LP for the ruling APC, although the Ogbomoso-born politician has not made any public statement to that effect.

Reports said the screening exercise for the new nominees, conducted by the Oyo State House Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, held on Tuesday.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the list forwarded to the House of Assembly contained names of nominees for 28 local government areas and 29 LCDAs.

There was however the exclusion of nominees for Atiba, Afijio, Oyo West, Oyo East, Oriire local government areas and their LCDAs owing to a litigation by some chiefs of the areas challenging the recent creation of local council development areas in the state.

Mr. (Olamijwonlo) Akala was nominated to head Ogbomoso North LG, while Messrs. Gbade and Teslim were appointed to head Ibadan North East LCDA and Ibadan South East LG, respectively.

Others are Fatai Ajadi, Ibarapa North East LCDA; Bosun Ajuwon, Ibadan North West LG; Salawu Moroof, Saki East LG; Ogunrinde Gbenjo, Olorunsogo LG; Akanni Abolade, Iseyin LG; Babarinde Olatunbosun, Ogo Oluwa LG.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that upon confirmation by the Assembly, the caretaker chairmen are to serve for three months.

Earlier, some members of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Oke-Ogun area of the state had on Monday protested alleged lopsidedness in the appointments made by Mr. Ajimobi.

Kareem Adebayo, a party leader from Saki West Local Government Area, had alleged that imposition of caretaker chairmen was an embarrassment to the party.

Mr. Adebayo said that it was wrong for the governor to pick the chairmen without consulting the party, adding that party supremacy must be respected.

Another party chieftain, Ahmed Ayinla, also alleged that the appointees were not members of the ruling APC.

“Most of these people appointed are not members of our party,” he had said.