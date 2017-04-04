Ondo Assembly recalls former speaker, others

Related News

The Ondo State House of Assembly on Tuesday lifted the indefinite suspension placed on the former Speaker of the House, Jumoke Akindele, and her principal officers, following allegations of N15 million fraud.

The Speaker, Bamidele Oleyelogun, his deputy, and three other members of the house, also formally announced their defection to the All Progressives Congress, APC.

The other members include the deputy speaker, Iroju Ogundeji, Ayodeji Arowele, Philip Ajimotokin and Oluyede Oluwole.

Mr. Oleyelogun said he and his colleagues decamped to the APC, because the PDP was factionalised from the national to the local government.

Tuesday’s sitting was held without the attendance of Ms. Akindele and 12 other members of the house.

Ms. Akindele and her principal officers had resigned their positions sequel to a truce brokered by the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu.

The house however managed to elect a new leadership on Monday, also without the presence of the 13 other members, raising fears that the crisis may not be over yet.

The other principal officers who were suspended along with Ms. Akindele, namely, Fatai Olotu, former deputy speaker and Ifedayo Akinsoyinu, former Majority Leader, were also recalled.

At the plenary, majority leader, Olugbenga Araoyinbo, while moving the motion to lift the suspension, said the recall was to give the three former principals officers the opportunity to defend themselves on the allegation of financial misconduct.

The Speaker of the House, Bamidele Oleyelogun, put the question, and the house voted overwhelmingly to lift the ban.