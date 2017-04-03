New Ondo Assembly Speaker, principal officers decamp to APC

Related News

The newly-elected Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Bamidele Oleyelogun, representing Ifedore Constituency, has decamped to the All Progressives Congress, APC, from the People’s Democratic Party, PDP.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Mr. Oleyelogun was controversially voted as the new speaker of the Assembly after he polled nine out of 13 votes against Mr Olamide George, representing Akure-North, who got four votes.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how 13 other members of the 26-member Assembly were absent from the sitting and said they were not told the sitting would hold. The 13 have vowed to remain in the PDP and include Jumoke Akindele, the former speaker.

Mr. Oleyelogun, accompanied by some principal officers of the House, made the announcement at a news conference on Monday in Akure.

He added that he would be decamping officially with some other members on Tuesday, on the floor of the house.

“We are here today to signify our intention to join the ruling party, APC. The other ceremony will be done tomorrow (Tuesday).

“At the national level, they have factionalised our party. The same scenario is also at the state level. This declaration is for our followers and those we represent.

“We are ready to work with the executive without any problem, and all necessary things to be done are in place. Be rest assured that Governor Rotimi Akeredolu is ready to work and we are ready to support him,’’ he added.

Ogundeji Iroju, the newly-elected Deputy Speaker, representing Odigbo Constituency II, said people should not be surprised by their move to cross to the ruling party.

Mr. Iroju said it became imperative for them to cross to the ruling party because the PDP was in a serious mess.

He added that it was the APC that could deliver good governance to the people of the state.

The Secretary to the State Government, Ifedayo Abegunde, who received them on behalf of the state government, said he was happy they were increasing the party at the state level.

Mr. Abegunde said the more the members of the party in the state, the more the party would be growing in confidence, to deliver the electoral promises to the people.