BREAKING: 13 members elect new Ondo Assembly speaker, as crisis deepens

Bamidele Oloyelogun from Ifedore state constituency has been elected the new Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly under controversial circumstances.

He was elected on Monday by 13 of the 26 members of the house, the same group which controversially impeached the erstwhile speaker, Jumoke Akindele.

The other faction loyal to Ms. Akindele did not show up for the election which appeared to be impromptu.

The members also elected Iroju Ogundeji, who had served as spokesperson of the faction during the crisis, as deputy speaker.

Malachi Coker, who had been acting as speaker since the removal of Ms. Akindele, stepped down shortly before the election.

George Olamide contested the election, but received only four votes, as against Mr. Oloyelogun who polled nine votes.

Speaking later on the election, the other13 members said they did not boycott the sitting of the house but were not aware of any sitting.

Speaking on their behalf, Siji Akindiose told journalists that it was unusual for the house to sit on Monday and no notification was sent to them on the sitting.

Mr. Akindiose said they attended a meeting with the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Legislative Matters, Abdusalam Taofeek and three former speakers on Sunday to resolve the house crisis.

According to him, another meeting was scheduled for Monday with the governor to further resolve pending matters before the hurriedly put together election.

There were, however, indications that Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, was not in support of Monday’s election, as he reportedly called for a peace meeting on Monday to precede the election.