Akeredolu appoints caretaker local government chairmen

Related News

Following a high court decision sacking the chairmen of all the 18 local councils in the state, the Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has appointed caretaker chairmen for the councils.

A statement on Sunday by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Segun Ajiboye, said the appointees would be sworn in on Monday.

The court held that the election which brought the chairmen into office was a nullity given that one of the political parties, Peoples Redemption Party, PRP, was excluded from the election.

The All Progressives Congress, APC, did not participate in the election which held in April 2016.

The new appointees are Aworetan Fayowole, Ilaje; Odimayo Gbadebo, Irele; Morenike Alaka, Okitipupa; George Adenikinju Odigbo; Temidayo Akinsuroju, Ileoluji Okeigbo; Bekewe Olowu, Ese Odo; Ebeneezer Akinsulie, Ondo West; Rafiu Akinkuolie, Ondo East; Biyi Ayinnuola, Idanre; Atere Margret, Akure South, and Segun Oluyede, Akure North.

Others are Dipo Ajibola, Ifedore; Gani Omoluka, Owo; Agboola Ajike, Ose; Adeyemi Akinniyi, Akoko South/East; Augustine Oloruntogbe, Akoko South West; Rafiu Eniayewu, Akoko North/East; and Moradeyo Ajayi, Akoko North/West.