Eight women docked in Lagos for allegedly soliciting sex in public

Eight women believed to be sex workers, who allegedly solicited sex at a public place, were on Thursday brought before a Surulere Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

They were, however, released on N400,000 bail.

The eight women — Jessita Nelson, 25; Chinyere Elon, 25; Cynthia Nwoke, 38; Taiwo Ali, 45; Abigal Moses, 29; Ifeanyi Okoro, 30; Chiwendu Anah, 40; and Ivie Osasa, 25‎ — are facing a charge of soliciting for immoral purpose.

They all denied the charge.

The prosecutor, Christopher Okoliko told the court that Ms. Nelson and Ms. Elon committed the offence on March 27, at about 12.30 a.m. on Babs Animashaun Road, Surulere, while the six others committed the offence on March 27 at about 12.00 a.m. along Adeniran Ogunsanya Street, Surulere.

‎According to him, the eight women have been sighted at the various spots for alleged solicitation of prostitution.

The offence contravened Section 142 (b) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015 (Revised).

The Chief Magistrate, A.A. Paul, granted the women N50,000 each with one surety in like sum.

He said surety must be gainfully employed and also provide evidence of tax payments to the government.

The case was adjourned until April 11for mention. (NAN)

