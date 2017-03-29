PDP factions trade blame on office vandalisation

Related News

A faction of the Peoples Democratic Party in Ekiti State loyal to Ali Sheriff has accused the faction loyal to Ahmed Makarfi and Governor Ayo Fayose of masterminding an attack on its office in Ado Ekiti, the state capital.

The office located along Nova Road in Adebayo area was on Wednesday morning in tatters with louvre glasses of its windows destroyed and party flags torn into pieces.

The faction, which has Williams Ajayi as chairman, has been at loggerheads with Mr. Fayose who is vehemently opposed to Mr. Sheriff’s leadership of the party.

Addressing journalists on the matter, the Deputy Chairman of the faction, Olasunkanmi Ogunbiyi, fingered the Makarfi group led by Gboyega Oguntuase for the attack.

The crisis in the party in the state deepened since the Federal High Court in Ado Ekiti declared Mr. Ajayi of the Sheriff faction as the authentic chairman of the party in the state.

The Appeal Court has however ordered a stay of execution and that both parties should maintain the status quo until the determination of the substantive suit.

“We left the office on Tuesday at about 6 p.m. and only to return today around 7 a.m. and saw the flags erected brought down,” Mr. Ogunbiyi said.

“The assailants scaled the fence and destroyed all the flags and the louvre blades of our office.

“They even made spirited efforts to gain entry into the office, but they could not. As we speak now, our lives are being threatened and we want the public to be aware of this.

“However, we had an inkling that our office will be attacked with the threat issued by one of the Oguntuase to execute us when we met recently at the court of appeal, and that our office will be attacked.

“Last week also, Governor Fayose went to a nearby spot within the vicinity of the office and distributed rice to the people. We are sure that the Oguntuase people are behind this and we need a prompt action from the security agencies.”

Mr. Ogunbiyi said his group’s lawyer, Niran Owoseeni, had taken up the matter and that a formal letter was already being prepared to be taken to the Commissioner of Police, Abdullahi Chafe.

However, the other faction has reacted to the allegations, saying that it was part of a plan to tarnish the image of the PDP in the state.

Its Publicity Secretary, Jackson Adebayo, said his PDP faction in Ekiti was working round the clock to sensitise the people of the state on the need to remain loyal and vote for the PDP when elections come.

He said Mr. Ajayi and his group were on the other hand making frivolous allegations.

“I saw what they are calling the press for and I concluded that they are still in shock how they got to that sorry pass,” Mr. Adebayo said.

“There were storm and erosion, which affected their building and they are claiming that reasonable people would leave their jobs to be digging their fences and destroying blocks.

“They should be pitied rather than responded to because there’s no such thing as what they are alleging.”