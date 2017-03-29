Ife crisis: Let peace reign, Ooni tells Afenifere, Hausa leaders

Related News

The Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi, on Wednesday met with leaders of the Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, and victims of the recent Ife crisis, and warned that the incident should not be politicised.

He urged Afenifere and the Hausa community to allow peace reign and forego whatever wrongs they perceive had been done to their people.

“We only know the beginning of a war, nobody knows the end,” he said. “I plead with Afenifere and other groups to let peace reign so that the crisis will not degenerate.”

He also warned against reprisals by the warring groups, saying it would affect negatively the unity of the country.

Afenifere had paid the Ooni a condolence visit as a result of the crisis which occurred in his domain, with some of the victims of the crisis in attendance at his palace.

During the visit, Afenifere met with the leaders of Yoruba and Hausa communities in Ife and also distributed relief materials to victims.

The monarch used the opportunity to caution the Yoruba of violent reactions, saying such would only worsen the already fragile situation.

He explained that persevering and admitting any alleged wrongdoing against Yorubas did not translate to being weak.

He also urged youth in Ife to use their strength for productive activities rather than violence.

“The unity of this nation is very important and we must all defend it,” the Ooni declared.

“We must all ensure peaceful co-existence. Painfully, the misfortune has happened but we just have to allow peace to reign. We cannot settle violence with violence.

“We all should persevere and realise that people of different tribes live in other parts of the country. It is patience that we need to get this case resolved.

“I have communicated with necessary authorities in the police force over the matter. There is a unique co-existence among people of different tribes and religions here and we must maintain that model.”

He lamented that youth were mostly affected in the crisis, adding that Yoruba elders should play reconciliatory roles.

“Youths should not allow this issue be turned to a political one. They should be careful and not allow this issue to be politicised,” he said.

“We should remember that most of these politicians don’t come to Sabo to render assistance until the misfortune that happened.”

Speaking earlier, one of the leaders of Afenifere, Ayo Adebanjo, accused the police of bias.

He explained that it was wrong to arrest majority of Ile-Ife indigenes.

“We are not happy with the crisis. The reason for the clash is still surprising because for over forty years that Yoruba and Hausa have been co-habiting, there have not been any record of violence between the two tribes,” Mr. Adebanjo said.

“Even during Ife/Modakeke crisis, nobody attacked the Hausas in Ife. The police are to be blamed for this crisis. They caused the crisis. They arrested only Yoruba people after the crisis.

“It points to the fact that the arrest was pre-planned. The police appear to be against the Yoruba and the Inspector General of Police has said he doesn’t have any apology.

“What Afenifere is saying again is that the arrest is one-sided. Some of the people that died in the clash are Yoruba and their houses torched. Nonetheless, we are here to sympathise with both the Yoruba and Hausa residents of Ife.”

Some of the Afenifere leaders who visited include the former Secretary to the Federal Government, Olu Falae; spokesperson of Afenifere, Yinka Odumakin; and former Osun deputy governor, Iyiola Omisore.