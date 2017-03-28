I warned Mimiko against impeaching former deputy governor – Boroffice

Related News

The Senator representing Ondo North senatorial district, Ajayi Boroffice, has lauded the quashing of the impeachment of former deputy governor of Ondo State, Ali Olanusi, saying it was consistent with the beliefs of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and the majority of the people of the state.

He also described the impeachment of the APC chieftain by the seventh Ondo assembly as “a kangaroo” exercise, stating that he had warned the former governor, Olusegun Mimiko, against it.

Mr. Olanusi was impeached by the house of assembly in April 2015 shortly after he defected from the Labour Party to the APC.

But the appeal court in Akure concluded that the impeachment was a nullity as the former deputy government was not given fair hearing in the case against him.

Speaking through his media aide, Kayode Fakuyi, Mr. Boroffice said he received the news of the appeal court decision with delight, adding that the Justice Muhammad Danjuma’s judgment was not surprising.

“The judgement has merely reinforced my firmly held conviction that the kangaroo impeachment violated provisions of sections 188(2) (b), 188(3), 188(6) and 188(7) (b) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended),” Mr. Boroffice said.

“Before the kangaroo impeachment, as the Asiwaju of Akokoland, I had warned ex-governor Olusegun Mimiko against making attempt to frustrate an industrious and prominent Akoko man out of government simply because he exercised his right to defect to another party.

“The Mimiko-led administration failed to listen and dismissed my warning as alarm without substance. However, barely few days after the warning, the kangaroo impeachment was executed.

“Meanwhile, since Justice Muhammad Danjuma has ordered the restoration of the privileges and entitlements due to the Alhaji Ali Olanusi from the time of his removal from office till February 24, 2017, I am confident that the Ondo State government will consider and act on the issue with utmost diligence and swiftness.”

Incumbent governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has also praised the outcome of the judgment, saying Mr. Olanusi’s impeachment was done in utter disregard to the constitution.

Mr. Olanusi’s in his reaction, said he bore no grudges against those responsible for his ordeal.