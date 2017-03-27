Man arrested for beheading 72-year-old woman

Related News

A 23-year-old man, Adeoye Ikugbayigbe, has been arrested by the police in Ogun State for allegedly beheading a 72-year-old woman, Funmilayo Shada.

The police spokesperson in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the development to PREMIUM TIMES on Monday, said the suspect committed the crime in Abigi community of the state.

He said the suspect was arrested following a report‎ at the police headquarters in the area by the son of the woman, Ekundayo Shada.

Mr. Shada had told the police that he was on his way to the farm to see his mother on March 17 when he ran into the suspect holding a polythene bag.

He said the suspect on sighting him, dropped the polythene bag and took to his heels, a development which he said caused him curiosity. He said he ran to the farm but could not find his mother.

Mr. Shada said on returning to the polythene bag, he was shocked to see her severed head inside.

He said he immediately reported the incident to the police.

‎The police spokesperson said‎ the Divisional Police Officer for Abigi, Komolafe Omoniyi, led detectives to the scene, combed the surrounding bush and finally arrested the suspect.

The police said Mr. Ikugbayigbe on interrogation confessed to the crime, claiming that “he had been having a running battle with the deceased over a portion of land”.

Mr. Oyeyemi said the severed head and the corpse had been deposited in the mortuary while the cutlass the suspect used was also recovered.

‘He said the state Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, has ordered that the suspect be transferred to the homicide section of State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation.