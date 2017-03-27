Judges’ training stalls former Oyo governor’s corruption trial

Related News

The trial of a former governor of Oyo State, Rasheed Ladoja, stalled Monday due to the absence of the judge.

Justice Mohammed Idris joined his colleagues to attend a one-day training organised for judges of the Federal High Court by the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON).

The trial was consequently adjourned till March 31.

Mr. Ladoja and his former aide, Waheed Akanbi, are facing a N4.7 billion money laundering charge before Mr. Idris.

They had pleaded not guilty to all the eight-count charges.

At the last trial hearing, Adewale Atanda, an ex-aide to Mr. Ladoja, told the court that his former boss allegedly bribed the state’s lawmakers with 22 vehicles to avoid impeachment.

Mr. Atanda, a former Senior Executive Assistant to Mr. Ladoja, who was appearing as a witness for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said the incident happened in 2005.

Mr. Ladoja was impeached as Oyo State governor in December 2005.