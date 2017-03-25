Journalist, four others killed in Osun car crash

Related News

An auto crash which occurred at Asejire end of Osun on Friday killed five persons while others sustained severe injuries.

Among the dead was a journalist, Nathaniel Abimbola, who worked with the Osun State Broadcasting Corporation (OSBC) in Osogbo. His friends said he was aged 48. He marked his birthday on 26 of February this year.

Mr. Abimbola, a graduate of the University of Ibadan, was attached to the state House of Assembly and had been on the beat for 10 years.

Four others who died, alongside Mr. Abimbola, were all members of Celestial Church of Christ (CCC), Ayetoro Osogbo.

The News Agency of Nigeria reported that the entire occupants of the ill fated 18-seater bus were heading to Imeko headquarters of the church for a retreat.

The driver of the bus was said to have lost the brake of the vehicle before ramming into a stationary Nigerian Bottling Company Coca-Cola truck.

Those that sustained injuries in the accident are being treated at state hospital Ibadan and Ikire.

Gov. Rauf Aregbesola has expressed grief over Mr. Abimbola’s death.

In a condolence message signed by the Director Bureau of Communication and Strategy, Semiu Okanlawon, the governor said the death of Mr. Abimbola has robbed the state-owned media organisation of one of its most dependable hands.

“This is sudden and tragic. Abimbola has shown himself as a reliable hand in the business of dissemination of information.

“His life was short but was eventful. He has demonstrated capacity for professional excellence but he has come to the end of his journey

“We console ourselves with the reality that death is a necessary end that must come when it is our time,” the statement said.

The governor urged the entire OSBC family to take the loss with equanimity.

Also, the state council of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has declared a seven-day mourning for Mr. Abimbola.

Biodun Olalere, chairman of the union, described Mr. Abimbola as a man loved by all for his penchant for peace and hardwork.

Also, the State House of Assembly, described Mr. Abimbola’s death as a rude shock.

In a statement by the Chairman, House Committee on Information and Strategy, Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, the assembly said Mr. Abimbola’s death was like a strange dream.

Mr. Abimbola, who attended Oluponna Community High School, in Osogbo, is survived by his mother, wife and three children–two boys and a girl.

(NAN)