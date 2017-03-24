Money spent on federal roads will be returned to states, Fashola assures

Related News

The Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, on Thursday took a tour of federal projects in Ondo and Ekiti states, and assured that funds expended by states on federal roads will be refunded.

Mr. Fashola, who gave this assurance in separate meetings with the state governors, Rotimi Akeredolu and Ayodele Fayose, respectively, said some states had already filed complaints on the amount they had spent on federal roads within their states, adding that efforts were underway to resolve the payments.

While speaking with Mr. Akeredolu at his Akure office, Mr. Fashola said, “We have received complaints from various states that the Federal Government should refund investment made on several roads projects.”

“We have, however, sent the results of the verifications to the office of Bureau for Public Procurement to advise us on the quantity and final pricing which will form the basis of what FG will agree to pay.

“Mr. President had announced earlier during the budget presentation that, there is a plan to raise a bond and make the payment.”

Mr. Fashola assured that President Muhammadu Buhari was committed to supporting all the states of the federation in order to achieve their developmental objectives and priorities.

He explained that the federal government was working towards maximum gas provision for the Omotosho power plant in the Southern Senatorial District of Ondo State for the purpose of boosting electricity generation.

He later commended the Ondo State government for providing a spacious land to the federal government to initiate a housing project for the benefit of the people in the state.

The minister expressed optimism the ongoing housing project would create opportunities for the unemployed and artisans in the state.

In his remark, Governor Akeredolu commended the minister for the visit, adding that coming to the state through by road from Abuja was an indication that the minister was prepared to work.

Mr. Akeredolu said the people of Ondo State had no reason to doubt the minister over his promises to refund money spent on federal roads projects by the state.

In Ekiti, Governor Fayose told the minister that his government had submitted outstanding bills to the federal government on billions of Naira expended by the state government to rehabilitate federal roads.

“We have submitted our papers and I think the federal government will pay us when it is convenient,” he said.

“The Minister had done on-the-spot assessments. He knows the situation and what we expect is the rehabilitation of these dilapidated roads and Ekiti is ready to partner in this regard.”

The minister had earlier inspected the site of the National Housing Project and slammed the Controller for Works in the state that the project was far from the state capital.

Mr. Fashola said discussions on possible relocation would be held in Abuja.