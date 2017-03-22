Why some Lagos communities have no electricity – Ikeja Electric

Power_pole

The Ikeja Electric, IE, on Tuesday attributed the current power outage in Lagos communities under its network to heavy rainfall which destroyed its equipment.

Felix Ofulue, Head of Corporate Communications, IE, said the March 20 night rainfall affected its operations, leading to blackout.

A statement released by Mr. Ofulue in Lagos on Tuesday said the heavy rainfall destroyed Abule-Tailor 33kv line, Ipaja 11kv and Amikanle 11kv line.

Mr. Ofulue said that the areas affected by the outage included Ikola, Amikanle, Command Road, Olodan, Ekoro Road, Abule-Tailor and environs.

“Ikeja Electric wishes to inform you that the current outage is due to the destruction of our Abule Tailor 33kv line , Ipaja 11kv line and Amikanle 11kv line by the heavy rain on Monday night,” he said.

“Kindly bear with us as we will find lasting solutions to this.

“IE highly regrets any inconveniences caused by this outage,” he added.

Mr. Ofulue, however, said that power supply to the affected areas would be restored shortly as maintenance teams were already effecting repairs.

Earlier, the management of Ikeja Electric had said that there would be a one-month interruption in power supply to some areas within its network.

The company had said that the interruption was to enable it attend to maintenance work.

Mr. Ofulue had disclosed that the interruption would take place from March 6 to April 4, adding that the outage was to enable the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) carry out routine work on the Ikeja West Transmission Station.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:Discover!!New Solution Helps Men Get Bigger Penis size!!To 7inch without Side Effect and Last 25minutes in bed During Sex Click Here To Read...

TEXT AD:WARNING TO MEN: These 3 Foods are Killing Your Erection. Click Here to Know Them...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • sammyctu ode

    Ikeja disco should go to blazes, do they think we Nigerians are fools, are they telling us there are no technology they can procure to safeguard their infrastructure when it rains? The bottom line is that Jonathan sold the discos to himself and pdp cronies who are mostly accountants and who doesn’t know anything about power and how to run it. These irresponsible discos should go and learn from the IOCs in Nigeria cos no matter how remote their locations are they have constant light, clean safe drinking water and constant telecommunications. Jonathan wanted to score a political process by hurriedly selling these discos to fools who have no experience in running even a distribution company. Also there is no free government money scattered all over our useless banks to give as loans cos of TSA of PMB. There is no way 11 discos can distribute light to Nigeria successfully. Lagos alone need at least six discos for effective distribution. Nigerians you will recall that Emeka offor’s company did not scale through the technical evaluation but Jonathan said BPE must pass his company which is why his company can’t give SE light. What does the Oshibodus know about power yet they are controlling almost five states to distribute light which is why BEDC can’t perform. Minister Fashola and FG are doing their best to give Nigerians light but the discos are totally incompetent, have no money to upgrade their infrastructure and most of them are still depending on all those OND engineers inherited from Phcn whom technology have left behind decades ago.