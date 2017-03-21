Workers strike grounds activities at Nigeria’s oldest university

Related News

Activities have been grounded at the University of Ibadan due to the strike embarked on by the three non-academic staff unions of the institution.

They are Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, SSANU, Non-Academic Staff Union, NASU, and National Association of Academic Technicians, NAAT.

The unions began the indefinite strike on March 10 to protest against shortfalls in payment of salaries and illegal deduction in pension since December 2016.

The News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, reports that the three gates leading into the university were locked.

Some of the students who reside on the campus said that staying was becoming unbearable due to their inability to access water and electricity.

They called on the Vice Chancellor, Idowu Olayinka, to find a way to resolve issues with the striking workers.

The Director of Communication of the university, Olatunji Oladejo, said he was in a management meeting hence could not react immediately.

The university has no fewer than 8,000 students in the halls of residence.

(NAN)