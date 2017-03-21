Men jailed two years for smoking, selling marijuana

Related News

A Federal High Court in Lagos on Monday sentenced two men, Usman Abdullahi, 33, and Ibrahim Sadiq, 32, to two years imprisonment for possession of 350 and 650 grammes of cannabis, respectively.

The judge, Mojisola Olatoregun, however, gave the convicts, who pleaded guilty after they were arraigned by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), the option of N1 million fine each.

According to the prosecutor, J.I Aernan, the accused were caught with the drug on February 2 in the Onigbongbo area of Maryland, Lagos.

He said the offence was contrary to and punishable under Section 11(c) of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act, Cap N30 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.

Addressing one of the accused persons, the prosecutor, J.I Aernan, said “the consequence of your action is life imprisonment.”

When asked by the judge if they had anything to say, one of the accused persons, Mr. Abdullahi, said: “I am guilty and I pray My Lord to be merciful on me. I stopped work in December and I entered into this, I don’t have a family and I have a younger sister in Borno state.”

Both men had no lawyer and were representing themselves.

Mrs. Olatoregun subsequently found the defendants guilty as charged and duly convicted.

“The defendants are granted the opportunity to determine his life with the hope that he will change and stop smoking or dealing with Cannabis Sativa,” she said.

The judge later ordered that “the substances should be destroyed within 90 days by the NDLEA” if he judgement was not appealed.