Embattled Ondo Assembly speaker, Jumoke Akindele, resigns

The embattled Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Jumoke Akindele, has given up her struggle to keep her seat by forwarding a letter resigning as Speaker of the House.

The deputy speaker, Fatai Olotu; the Majority Leader, Ifedayo Akinsoyinu; Deputy Majority Leader, Obadiah Vincent; Whip, Adesanya Kemisola, and Parliamentary Secretary, Towase Kuti, also resigned their portfolios.

The resignation of the principal officers was contained in a single letter addressed to the Clerk of the House and dated March 20.

A copy of the letter was submitted to the governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

“We the undersigned hereby resign our positions as principal officers of this august house.

“Our resignation has become imperative in the face of the new geopolitical configuration of the state so that peace which is the hallmark of any administration will continue to reign in the land.

“Moreover, we are desirous of moving the state forward for the benefit of our people.

“We thank the members of management and staff of the assembly for the opportunity given to us to serve.”

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Segun Ajiboye, confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES that the letter was officially received on Monday morning.

He said the governor would study the letter before initiating any further steps in the resolution of the crisis.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that a faction of the lawmakers led by Malachi Coker, who controversially removed Ms. Akindele, is also expected to drop its ambition to pave way for the election of a new leadership.

However, Mr. Coker, led his group in a plenary on Monday, and insisted that the impeachment of Ms. Akindele and other principal officers remained unchanged.

Crisis began in January after 13 of the state’s 26 lawmakers announced the impeachment of the speaker after accusing her and her principal officers of a N15million fraud.

Monday’s resignation is believed to be part of the agreement reached with Mr. Akeredolu to end the crisis.