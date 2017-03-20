Ethnic Clash: Businesses, offices, others resume normal activities in Ile-Ife

Related News

Normal commercial activities resumed on Monday in Ile-Ife in Osun, after a clash between the indigenes and the Hausas, which restricted the movement of many people for about two weeks.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that doors of banks as well as government offices, including shops and offices, which were locked since Wednesday, March 8, had been opened.

Everybody, including civil servants, now moved freely without being challenged by security agencies, as most barricades on the roads had been removed.

The situation was calm in Sabo and Lagere areas of the town where the crisis erupted.

The Hausas had resumed their businesses as usual with people moving freely around Sabo and Lagere areas.

The Chairman, Nigeria Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, Ile-Ife, Isiaka Olatunbosun, said that his members were back to their commercial duty posts fully.

Mr. Olatunbosun appealed to all to “give peace a chance’’ across the city.

According to him, there is no gain in violence, as violence will disrupt the development of the town.

The Otun Babaloja of Ife Central, Jimoh Odeyemi, said the turnout of traders in the major market (Oja-Tuntun) was impressive, compared to the low turnout of traders and buyers recorded on Friday, March 17.

He commended the Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi, the Ooni-In-Council and the state government for their efforts in bringing the crisis to an end and for re-opening markets for commercial activities to fully resume.

Also, the Otun Iyaloja, Ife Central, Falilat Lawal, called on the people to maintain peaceful coexistence.

Mrs. Lawal said that there was no disparity between the Hausas and the Yorubas, “for both had been living peacefully together for almost 200 years without violence’’.

She confirmed that peace had returned to the city and assured buyers and sellers to come to market for patronage.

Saheed Lawal, a Computer Operator at Lagere area, could not hide his feeling.

He appreciated God and the stakeholders who intervened in the crisis.

“I am not an Ife Indigene but I am from Ede. I was born in Ile-Ife. Ife people are loving, caring and accommodating, I strongly believe that the crisis emanated from the devil.

“For complete 13 days, I stayed indoor. I did not find it easy,

“I appeal to the people to exercise patience and allow dialogue rather than violence,’’ he said.

Titilayo Osotimehin, the Coordinating Director Osun-East Education District Office, Ile-Ife, told NAN that both public and private schools closed down due to Ife/Hausa crisis would be opened on Tuesday, March 21.

(NAN)