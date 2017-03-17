Ondo doctors call off five-week strike

Related News

The Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, on Thursday promised to meet all the demands of medical practitioners after they ended their five-week strike on Wednesday.

According to a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Segun Ajiboye, Mr. Akeredolu commended the doctors who operate under the umbrella of the National Association of Medical and Dental Practitioners in the state for calling off the strike.

The governor praised the doctors for their commitment to their duties, and assured them of his administration’s plan to meet their demands.

He said he would not renege on his promise to move the state beyond where he met, while sympathising with the doctors for their sufferings as a result of unpaid salaries.

Mr. Akeredolu also assured the doctors that they would not be owed salaries under his administration as salaries would henceforth be paid promptly.

The doctors embarked on an indefinite strike on February 6, 2017 to demand the payment of salaries running to seven months.

The chairman of doctor’s association, Ismaila Busari, hailed the governor’s intention and assured him of the union’s support.

Mr. Busari said were it not for the governor’s intervention, members of the association would still have continued with the strike action.