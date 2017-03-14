Lagos, Ogun, Ondo paid highest for Kerosene in February — NBS

Related News

Residents of Lagos, Ogun and Ondo states paid the highest average price per litre of kerosene in February, the National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, has said.

A report released by the bureau on Tuesday said Lagos residents paid N455, while Ogun and Ondo residents paid N425.44 and 424.07 respectively.

According to the report, average price per litre paid by consumers for National Household Kerosene decreased by 18.7 percent month-on-month and increased by 31.34 percent year-on-year.

The increase, the NBS said, is from N433.84 in January 2017 to N352.42 in February 2017.

States with the lowest average price per litre of kerosene, however, were Sokoto (N295.24), Gombe (N291.67) and Katsina (N286.11).

Similarly, average price per gallon paid by consumers for Kerosene decreased by 4.7 percent month-on-month and increased by 81.92 percent year-on-year.

The increase recorded was from N1,434.44 in January 2017 to N1,366.08 in February 2017 .

States with the highest average price per gallon of kerosene were Yobe (N1,800.00), Kebbi (N1,687.50) & Akwa Ibom(1,636.36).

Also, States with the lowest average price per litre of kerosene were Sokoto (N1,114.29), Ebonyi (N1,080.00) and Anambra (N1,068.18).