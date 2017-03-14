Two killed, eight injured in Ogun auto crash

Related News

Two persons have been confirmed killed and eight others seriously injured as a trailer driving against the traffic collided with two vehicles on Monday night at Abule Oko in Ewekoro/Ifo axis of the Abeokuta-Lagos Expressway.

The Commander of Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps, TRACE, Seni Ogunyemi, who confirmed the auto crash to PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday ‎said it occurred at about 8.30 p.m.

It involved a trailer with registration number BDG 947XR, a Mazda bus with registration number SMK 800XN and a Volkswagen car, with registration number KTU 479 AS.

Mr. Ogunyemi said the accident was caused by the truck driver who drove against the traffic, resulting in the fatal collision.

He said the remains of the dead victims had been deposited at the morgue of General Hospital, Ifo, while those injured were being attended to at the hospital.

In a related development, the Federal Road Safety Commission, FRSC, Ogun State Command, said it was trying to get an update on a crash in the Mowe/Asese axis of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

The accident, which occurred at about 3 a.m. on Tuesday, involved a trailer with registration number BDG 801XD and another truck with registration number XA 198ZUR.

The Sector Commander of the FRSC, Clement Oladele, said one of the vehicles moving from Lagos hit another moving in the other direction.

He said the accident caused obstruction to traffic on the highway, but recorded no casualty.

Mr. Oladele in an update at 9 a.m. said the affected vehicles had been removed but that it would take some time to ensure traffic flow.