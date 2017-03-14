Crisis brews in Ekiti as internal squabble results in death of transport union leader

Related News

The Deputy Chairman of the Road Transport Employers’ Association of

Nigeria, RTEAN, Akure Branch, ‎Ojo Ogunsakin, has died in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital, following an injury he sustained allegedly after an attack by another union leader.

PREMIUM TIMES‎ gathered that Mr. Ogunsakin died from a head injury inflicted on him by a unit branch chairman, whose name was given as Adeco.

The Ekiti State Police Commissioner, Abdullahi Chafe, was said to have immediately ordered the closure of the branch’s park, even as supporters of the deceased began a protest which raised fears of possible escalation of the problem.

Members were also barred from using the park as police operatives took over the area to forestall further breach of the peace.

Adeco has since been arrested by the police, while Mr. Ogunsakin’s remains have been deposited in the morgue of Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital.

Giving details of the incident, the Chairman of RTEAN in Ado-Ekiti, Samuel Agbede, said there was an internal crisis which resulted from the dissolution of one of the units of the association headed by the suspect.

The dissolution, he said, was ordered by the deceased after there were evidences of corruption, high-handedness and autocracy perpetrated by Adeco.

‎“Adeco had been reported by members of his executive to the branch chairman that he was too autocratic to deal with,” he explained. “They also accused him of corruption. The branch exco had sat on this case three times where he was warned to retrace his steps and work in line with our constitution.”

“Last Friday when this case was brought again for the fourth time, the branch exco resolved that the unit exco should be dissolved. The deceased was one of those who supported the idea to curb Adeco’s excesses .

“It was after this that he started threatening to deal with the late Ogunsakin and a sharp argument ensued. As they were arguing, Adeco just lifted a big stone and ran after the deceased and hit him in the head and he fell immediately.

“He was first taken to Assumpta Hospital where he was referred to EKSUTH before he finally died on Sunday night”.

Mr. Agbede pleaded with his members to be law abiding, assuring them that justice would be done in the case.

The p‎olice spokesperson, Alberto Adeyemi, confirmed the incident, saying the suspect is currently in the custody of the police as further investigations continue.