Woman killed as buildings collapse in Ogun

A 51-year-old woman, Modupe Bankole, was on Monday killed as two buildings collapsed in separate incidents in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Mrs. Bankole, a mother of three, died in Olomore area of the town when the concrete railings of a storey building collapsed on her.

A four-storey building in Leme community along Moshood Abiola Way, had also collapsed on Sunday night.

Sources, however, disclosed that the developer of the building in Leme had ordered the contractor handling it to pull down the house in order to avert a mishap.

The developer, whose name could not be ascertained at press time, was said to have observed that some of the materials used by the contractor were substandard.

However, the‎ husband of the deceased, Samuel Bankole, while speaking with journalists said the family had been living in the building in Olomore for over 12 years.

Mr. Bankole, who is a teacher at the Army Children School, Lafenwa, Abeokuta disclosed that he was preparing his lesson note when the incident happened.

He recalled that the owner of the building had died about two and half years ago and that the house was being managed by a caretaker.

“My wife told me in the house that she was going to prepare food. After finishing the preparation, she came to me and took a small mat and a pillow and spread it out to take breeze. She spread it even very far away from the collapsed decking,” he said.

“I was preparing my own note of lesson that time. I told her that when I finished writing, I would join her there. When I finished, I came out. Few children were moving up and down there until suddenly a neighbour called them and sent them on errand.

“My last born came back from his place of apprenticeship and even slept beside the mother. He later left to see a friend. Shortly after, I just heard the sound of the collapsed decking over my head. I believed that since my wife was not directly under that thing, she was safe and I just ran outside and started shouting ‘thank you Jesus.’”

He said he believed his wife was hit by broken blocks from the structure, lamenting that his wife gave up the ghost shortly after she was taken to the hospital.

‎At the time of a visit to the scene by our correspondent, tenants were seen packing their belongings out of the building.

When contacted, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Urban and Physical Planning, Yetunde Dina, who also visited the scene, said the state government would investigate the incidents.

Ms. Dina stated that the ministry would deploy engineers to the site to examine the condition of the remaining part of the structure, adding that it may be pulled down if found defective.