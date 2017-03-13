Woman facing ‘worse beatings’ by husband, regrets ending first marriage

Related News

A 39-year old wife, Fadekemi Adeleye, on Monday told a Customary Court sitting in Aiyedun-Ekiti, in Ikole Local Government Area that she regretted divorcing her first husband.

Mrs. Adeleye lamented that the beating from her present husband, Adeleye Ojo, was worse than that from her former husband.

The woman, who said her husband, gets furious at the slightest provocation, prayed the court to dissolve her three-year- old marriage.

“I regretted that I took money from my present husband to file a divorce against my former husband.

“I have become a laughing stock in the area we live because of the beating and public disgrace.

“People in our area now call me ‘Titilayo’ meaning “There is joy in beating,” she said.

“My incumbent husband disgraces me in public, accusing me of having extra-marital affairs,” the woman said.

The woman also prayed the court for custody of the only daughter, Precious Adeleye, produced by the union and an order of the court for the release of her property in the man’s house.

The husband, Adeleye Ojo, denied constantly fighting his wife and not caring for the family as claimed by the wife

He said he was not interested in any divorce as he did not want his daughter to suffer despite his wife insisting that she was no longer interested in the union.

The court, presided over by a three-man panel, reminded Mrs. Adeleye of its earlier plea to her that she should allow for a peaceful and an amicable settlement between her and her former husband.

The court’s president, Yemisi Ojo, adjourned the case to March 27 for continuation of hearing.

(NAN)