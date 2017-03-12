Ondo government begins payment of February salary

Related News

Workers in Ondo State have started receiving their February salaries.

PREMIUM TIMES, however, learnt that the payment which began on Friday last week, is yet to go round, as some workers are yet to get payment alerts from their banks.

Although there has been no official word from the government, many civil servants confirmed they had received the payments for February.

The workers are being owed about seven months’ salaries despite claims by the immediate past governor, Olusegun Mimiko, that he left N20 billion in the coffers of the state.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu had set up a committee headed by the Accountant General of the state, Albert Akindolie, on how to liquidate the salary arrears owed the workers.

The plan by the governor is to start paying the salaries of the workers from February when he took office, while developing a separate process for gradually reducing the salary indebtedness.

Segun Adekunle, a civil servant, told PREMIUM TIMES that while some workers had confirmed that they had been paid, others were expecting the payments on Monday.

“We are expecting that the payment will go round by Monday,” he said.

The governor had promised at his inauguration that he would ensure the payment of workers’ salaries and arrears owed.