Police probe panel arrives Osun to investigate Ile-Ife ethnic clash

The probe panel set up by the Inspector General of Police, Abubakar Idris, to investigate the communal clash which occurred in Ile-Ife between Yoruba and Hausa/Fulani ethnic groups, arrived Osun on Saturday.

Osun Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, Folasade Odoro, confirmed the arrival of the Hammed Bello – led panel in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr. Idris had appointed Mr. Bello, Commissioner in charge of Military Police at the Force Headquarters, to head the panel.

The panel is to look into the immediate and remote causes of the clash and submitted its findings to the police authorities for appropriate action to prevent future occurrence of the incident.

The team is expected to visit leaders of the ethnic groups involved in the conflict as well as pay courtesy visit on the Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi, in his palace.

Mrs. Odoro told journalists that apart from investigating the cause of the conflict, the panel would also work out how to ensure cordial relationship between the groups in conflict.

She said detectives were still on the trail of some suspected culprits, adding that 10 persons had been arrested and were assisting the Police in their investigation.

According to her, relative peace has returned to the city, with anti-riot policemen and other security operatives fully on ground to ensure that there is no breach of the peace.

(NAN)