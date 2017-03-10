FUTA holds convocation as 85 bag First Class

No fewer than 85 students finished in the first class division from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, as the institution holds its 28th convocation ceremony for the 2015/2016 session.

Briefing journalists on Friday in Akure, the Chairman of the Convocation Ceremony committee, Olaniyi Agunlola, said out of the a total of 2,899 graduating students, 1044 finished in the second class upper, while 1274 received second class lower.

He said 453 finished in the third class division, while 33 had pass.

Under the post-graduate section, Mr. Ogunlola said a total of 1284 would be graduating in their different classes of degrees.

According to him, 105 would be awarded their PhD; 731, with Masters; 404, Postgraduate Diploma; ARCSTTE-E, 27; and RECTAS, 21.

The week long ceremony which begins on Monday will climax with the formal award of the degrees on Saturday, March 18, at the university’s main auditorium.

He said a number of projects executed under the tenure of the current Vice Chancellor, Adebiyi Daramola, would be commissioned on Saturday.

He also noted that several awards for students and other well-meaning personalities would feature at the convocation.

