Osinbajo orders Police IG to investigate Ile-Ife crisis

Related News

The Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, on Thursday directed the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, to promptly investigate and prosecute the culprits in the recent communal clashes in Ile-Ife.

He gave the order in a statement issued by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, in which he noted that many lives were reportedly lost in the crisis.

Mr. Osinbajo also called on all the different groups of people in Ile-Ife to live in harmony, remain calm and keep the peace “while police investigation is in progress’’.

He gave the assurance that perpetrators of the acts of violence would be identified and brought to book.

While condemning the killings and other acts of violence perpetuated in the town, Mr. Osinbajo emphasised that resorting to violence as a form of redress over grievances by any group in the country would not be tolerated.

He said such unlawful pursuit of redress and despicable expression of grievances should be firmly punished in line with extant laws.

Mr. Osinbajo condoled with those who lost their loved ones in the violence and commiserated with the people, and government of the State of Osun over the unfortunate incident.

He also prayed that the Almighty God will comfort those who had become mourners in such tragic circumstances.(NAN)