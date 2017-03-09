Ondo governor, Akeredolu, freezes LG council accounts

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has ordered the freezing of all bank accounts of local governments in the state.

He has also directed the suspension of the payments of salaries and allowances of the local council chairmen, councilors and political appointees.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that councils were informed of the development on Thursday.

Chairman of the Ondo State chapter of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria, (ALGON), Bayo Alarapon, confirmed the development.

Mr. Alarapon, who is the Chairman of the Akure South Local Government, said the council chairmen were yet to decide on what steps to take on the matter.

“We have not really gone into the matter, but we are already into it and whatever we decide later, we will let the world know,” he said.

All the chairmen and councilors of the 18 local councils are members of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, elected in an election held in April 2016.

The council officials have a high court judgment in their favour restraining the new governor from dissolving them with respect to their subsisting tenures.

Efforts to get a response from the office of the governor were unfruitful, because the newly-appointed Chief Press Secretary, Segun Ajiboye, was yet to fully assume duties as the governor’s spokesman.

