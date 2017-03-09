FIRS storms Ibadan, shuts down two tax-defaulting companies

Related News

The enforcement team of the Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS, Thursday, locked up the premises of AOP Logistics Limited, at Breweries new site area, Ibadan.

The company has a tax debt profile of N863,188,498.00, the FIRS said.

The enforcement team leader said the premises of the company will not be re-opened until it pays up it tax debt accumulated between 2007 and 2011.

A senior staff at the haulage, who refused to disclose his name, claimed that the firm had recently been making some tax payments to the FIRS. He, however, failed to provide proof of such payments.

The FIRS team was also at Markfina International Limited at Kilometre 9, Kulodi, New Ife Road, Ibadan. The staff of the company, which owes N21,183,020.95, were ordered out of the premises.

Ayodele Oluwalekan, a management staff of the company, told the FIRS team that the company has not been able to pay what is owes because it stopped operations for a while, an explanation that did not impress the FIRS team leader, which ordered the premises sealed.