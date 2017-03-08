Ondo Governor, Akeredolu, appoints media aides

Related News

The Governor of Ondo State, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN) has approved the appointment of Oluwasegun Ajiboye as his chief press secretary.

An assistant editor with The Nation newspaper, Mr. Ajiboye studied Language and Linguistics from the University of Lagos. A native of Irun Akoko in Akoko North West Local Government of Ondo State, he started his journalism career as a reporter with The News magazine in 2000 and moved to The Sun newspaper in 2003.

Between 2007 and 2009, he served as press secretary to the governor of Ondo State.

Mr. Ajiboye worked as the group news editor of the defunct National Life newspaper until 2012 when he joined The Nation as Assistant Editor of the Saturday title.

Other appointments in the press unit includeDapo Aruwajoye as Press Secretary (Electronic Media).

Mr.Aruwajoye, who hails from Owo, Ondo State, is a Reporter -Presenter with Television Continental, TVC, Lagos. A graduate of English from Obafemi Awolowo University Ile Ife, Mr. Aruwajoye also holds a Master’s Degree in Media and Globalization from Nottingham Trent University, Nottingham. U.K.

He started his career as a reporter with Channels Television, Lagos, before moving to TVC.

Fisayo Falodi was also appointed Press Secretary (Print Media). A graduate of Philosophy from tUniversityhe of Ado Ekiti, Mr. Falodi served as Sub Editor of The Nations newspaper between December 2006 and November 2010.

He moved to National Mirror as Senior Sub Editor where he held sway for four years before joining Saturday Punch in 2014 as Senior Correspondent.

He is a native of Ijare, in Ifedore Local Government Area of Ondo State.