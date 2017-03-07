I’m not in Ekiti to fight Fayose – Police Commissioner

Related News

Newly-posted Commissioner of Police for Ekiti State, Ibrahim Chafe, has said his mission to the state does not include antagonising the state governor, Ayo Fayose.

Mr. Chafe, who addressed journalists in Ado-Ekiti on Tuesday, said he was in state to sanitise it and make it a no-go-area for criminals.

The commissioner, who officially assumed office last Friday, also corrected the impression that he hails from Katsina State, stating that he is from Chafe in Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

Mr. Fayose and some political elders had alleged on Saturday that the police posting had the sinister motive of manipulating events against the ruling Peoples Democratic Party in next year’s governorship election in the state.

They also alleged that Mr. Chafe was from Katsina State, the home state of President Muhammadu Buhari, who had been the subject of attack by the governor.

Mr. Fayose had complained that the redeployment of the former commissioner, Wilson Inalegwu, was done without his knowledge.

But the new police chief said he was transferred to the state from Kogi by the Inspector General of Police to fight crime and promised not to sacrifice professionalism on the altar of politics so as not to taint his career.

He promised to sustain all the strategies and structures built by his predecessor to combat crime.

Mr. Chafe said as part of his strategies, he would dialogue with the motor drivers unions and administrators of all the tertiary institutions in Ekiti to reduce disruption of public peace, cultism and the notorious ‘yahoo boys’ (cybercrime).

“I am not under any instruction to come here to fight anybody,” Mr. Chafe said.

“Even when I was transferred, I did not even know that Ekiti election is coming soon, it was when I got here that I knew that election is coming here soon.

“I value my profession and personality above any other thing. Even if you check all the elections that had been conducted recently, President Buhari didn’t interfere in police works. So, I am here to perform my statutory duties.

“I am a Nigerian and wherever I go to, I see myself as part of that community and I can’t come here to cause trouble. I have worked in all the six geopolitical zones of the country and I have good records.

“I am old enough to form my own principles and these principles will surely guide me in the discharge of my duties,” he said.

He promised that his men would sustain and improve the raiding of black spots in Ado Ekiti and motor parks if the sales of Indian Hemp and other hard drugs is not stopped.

Mr. Chafe appealed to members of the public to cooperate with his men and offer useful information to tackle crime in Ekiti.