Police ‘still investigating’ death of four officers in deadly trailer accident

The Lagos State Police Command has said it is still investigating the death of its officers involved in a fatal accident in Ikorodu, Lagos, on Sunday.

Olarinde Famous-Cole, the police spokesperson, said four police officers from the X-Squad died after their patrol van collided with a lorry.

“Investigation is still on going and as soon as we have any news we would push out,” Mr. Famous-Cole, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, told PREMIUM TIMES in a text message.

The Nation newspaper reported that the accident occurred on Sunday afternoon along Shagamu Road, Isiwu, while the team was chasing another police patrol van that allegedly extorted money from some motorists.

According to the newspaper, while three members of the X-Squad died at the scene of the accident, a fourth member, an Inspector, gave up the ghost at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital where he was rushed to.

“The police van had five policemen on board and was allegedly hit by an unregistered 911 tipper and the driver, who could not be identified at the time of this report, fled the scene,” the newspaper quoted Mr. Famous-Cole as saying.

One officer, an assistant superintendent of police, is still in the hospital, according to the police.