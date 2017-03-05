Obasanjo commends Osoba’s role in Presidential Library

Related News

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has disclosed that the former Ogun State Governor, Olusegun Osoba, played a major role in the establishment of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library.

Mr. Obasanjo stated this on Saturday at the commissioning of the library, which was part of activities marking his 80th birthday held in Abeokuta.

The former Nigerian leader said Mr. Osoba as governor of Ogun State approved the large expanse of land on which the library is built; and at a subsidised rate. But for that gesture, the project may not have come to fruition, he said, thanking Mr. Osoba.

Mr. Obasanjo also commended ex-military head of state, Abdulsalam Abubakar, who released him from prison.

Mr. Obasanjo was imprisoned by late military dictator, Sani Abacha, over a phantom coup. He was released by Mr. Abubakar who emerged military ruler after the death of Mr. Abacha.

The ex-Nigerian leader also said Mr. Abubakar’s administration cleared him of all any involvement in the phantom coup which made it possible for him to contest the presidential election in 1998.

Mr. ‎Obasanjo said the library was the fulfilment of the vision he had in 1988 to collect vital materials of the civil war (1967-1970).

He described the library as a centre of knowledge and one that would sustain culture and encourage tourism.

The former president commended the Board of Trustees and the management of the library, saying without them the library wouldn’t have been possible.